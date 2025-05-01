Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Calculation Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a chemical formula. For calcium citrate, the molar mass is given as 498.5 amu, which indicates how much one mole of this compound weighs. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles in stoichiometric calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Calcium Requirements The recommended daily intake of calcium varies by age and gender, but for adults, it is typically around 1000 mg (1 g) per day. Calcium is crucial for various bodily functions, including bone health and muscle function. Knowing the daily calcium requirement helps in determining how much calcium citrate is needed, as the amount of elemental calcium in the supplement must be calculated to meet this requirement. Recommended video: Guided course 01:01 01:01 Naming Ionic Compounds Example 1