Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 70
Textbook Question
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.What mass of calcium citrate would be needed to provide the recommended daily intake of calcium?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the recommended daily intake of calcium in milligrams or grams.
Determine the percentage of calcium in calcium citrate, Ca(C_6H_5O_7)_2, by calculating the molar mass of calcium and dividing it by the molar mass of calcium citrate.
Calculate the mass of calcium citrate needed by using the formula: \( \text{mass of calcium citrate} = \frac{\text{recommended daily intake of calcium}}{\text{percentage of calcium in calcium citrate}} \).
Convert the mass of calcium citrate from grams to the desired unit if necessary.
Verify the calculation by checking the units and ensuring the percentage and mass values are consistent.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass Calculation
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a chemical formula. For calcium citrate, the molar mass is given as 498.5 amu, which indicates how much one mole of this compound weighs. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles in stoichiometric calculations.
Calcium Requirements
The recommended daily intake of calcium varies by age and gender, but for adults, it is typically around 1000 mg (1 g) per day. Calcium is crucial for various bodily functions, including bone health and muscle function. Knowing the daily calcium requirement helps in determining how much calcium citrate is needed, as the amount of elemental calcium in the supplement must be calculated to meet this requirement.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. In this context, it involves calculating how much calcium citrate is necessary to provide a specific amount of elemental calcium. By using the molar mass of calcium citrate and the percentage of calcium it contains, one can determine the mass of the supplement required to meet dietary needs.
