Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 73
Textbook Question
Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is used commercially to produce SO2 used in the production of paper products.How many moles of SO2 can be produced from 1.0 kg of pyrite?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of pyrite from kilograms to grams by multiplying by 1000.
Determine the chemical formula of pyrite, which is FeS2.
Calculate the molar mass of pyrite (FeS2) by adding the atomic masses of iron (Fe) and sulfur (S) from the periodic table.
Convert the mass of pyrite in grams to moles by dividing by the molar mass of FeS2.
Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to find the moles of SO2 produced from the moles of FeS2, considering the balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molar Mass
Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For pyrite (FeS2), the molar mass is calculated by adding the atomic masses of iron (Fe) and sulfur (S) in the compound. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:10
Calculating Molar Mass
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to predict how much product can be formed from a given amount of reactant. In this case, knowing the balanced chemical equation for the reaction involving pyrite and sulfur dioxide (SO2) is crucial for determining the moles of SO2 produced from the moles of pyrite.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Chemical Reaction of Pyrite
The chemical reaction of pyrite (FeS2) typically involves its oxidation to produce sulfur dioxide (SO2). The balanced equation for this reaction is essential for understanding how many moles of SO2 can be generated from a specific amount of pyrite. Recognizing the stoichiometric coefficients in the balanced equation helps in calculating the yield of SO2 based on the initial mass of pyrite.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
