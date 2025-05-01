Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For pyrite (FeS2), the molar mass is calculated by adding the atomic masses of iron (Fe) and sulfur (S) in the compound. Understanding molar mass is essential for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:10 01:10 Calculating Molar Mass

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the relationships between the quantities of reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to predict how much product can be formed from a given amount of reactant. In this case, knowing the balanced chemical equation for the reaction involving pyrite and sulfur dioxide (SO2) is crucial for determining the moles of SO2 produced from the moles of pyrite. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry