Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Mass Unit (amu) An atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, approximately 1.66 x 10^-24 grams. This unit is crucial for comparing the masses of different atoms and molecules, allowing chemists to express atomic and molecular weights in a consistent manner. Recommended video: Guided course 01:13 01:13 Atomic Mass (Conceptual) Concept 1

Conversion from grams to amu To convert mass from grams to atomic mass units, one must use the conversion factor that 1 amu is equivalent to 1.66 x 10^-24 grams. This means that to find the mass of an atom in amu, you divide the mass in grams by this conversion factor. This process is essential for accurately determining the mass of individual atoms in a format that is commonly used in chemistry. Recommended video: Guided course 03:45 03:45 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Example 2