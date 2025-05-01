Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
6. Chemical Composition
Mole Concept
Problem 34
Textbook Question
Find the mass in atomic mass units of the following:a. 1 O atom, with a mass of 2.66 * 10^-23 gb. 1 Br atom, with a mass of 1.31 * 10^-22 g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conversion factor between grams and atomic mass units (amu). The conversion factor is 1 amu = 1.66053906660 \times 10^{-24} g.
For part (a), calculate the mass of 1 O atom in amu by dividing its mass in grams by the conversion factor: \( \text{mass in amu} = \frac{2.66 \times 10^{-23} \text{ g}}{1.66053906660 \times 10^{-24} \text{ g/amu}} \).
For part (b), calculate the mass of 1 Br atom in amu by dividing its mass in grams by the conversion factor: \( \text{mass in amu} = \frac{1.31 \times 10^{-22} \text{ g}}{1.66053906660 \times 10^{-24} \text{ g/amu}} \).
Ensure that the units cancel out correctly in each calculation, leaving you with the mass in amu.
Review the calculations to ensure accuracy and consistency with the conversion factor used.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Mass Unit (amu)
An atomic mass unit (amu) is a standard unit of mass that quantifies mass on an atomic or molecular scale. It is defined as one twelfth of the mass of a carbon-12 atom, approximately 1.66 x 10^-24 grams. This unit is crucial for comparing the masses of different atoms and molecules, allowing chemists to express atomic and molecular weights in a consistent manner.
Conversion from grams to amu
To convert mass from grams to atomic mass units, one must use the conversion factor that 1 amu is equivalent to 1.66 x 10^-24 grams. This means that to find the mass of an atom in amu, you divide the mass in grams by this conversion factor. This process is essential for accurately determining the mass of individual atoms in a format that is commonly used in chemistry.
Mass of Elements
The mass of elements, such as oxygen (O) and bromine (Br), is typically expressed in atomic mass units and reflects the average mass of an atom of the element, accounting for isotopes. Each element has a specific atomic mass that can be found on the periodic table, which is useful for calculations involving chemical reactions and stoichiometry. Understanding the mass of elements is fundamental for solving problems related to chemical quantities.
