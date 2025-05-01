Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moles and Avogadro's Number A mole is a unit in chemistry that represents 6.022 x 10^23 entities, such as atoms or molecules. This number, known as Avogadro's number, allows chemists to convert between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles. To find the number of moles of calcium oxalate in the kidney stone, one can divide the total number of formula units by Avogadro's number.

Molar Mass The molar mass of a compound is the mass of one mole of that substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). For calcium oxalate (CaC2O4), the molar mass can be calculated by summing the atomic masses of its constituent elements: calcium (Ca), carbon (C), and oxygen (O). This value is essential for converting moles of a substance into grams, which is necessary to determine the mass of the kidney stone.