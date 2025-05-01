Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
Types of Radiation
Problem 26
Textbook Question
Identify and write the symbol for each of the five nuclides in the decay series shown in Problem.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the initial nuclide in the decay series. This is typically a heavy element, such as uranium or thorium, which undergoes radioactive decay.
Determine the type of decay that occurs first in the series. Common types include alpha decay, beta decay, and gamma decay.
For each decay step, write the nuclear equation. For example, in alpha decay, the nuclide loses an alpha particle (2 protons and 2 neutrons), resulting in a new element with an atomic number decreased by 2 and a mass number decreased by 4.
Identify the new nuclide formed after each decay step by using the periodic table to find the element with the resulting atomic number.
Repeat the process for each subsequent decay step in the series until all five nuclides are identified.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Nuclides
Nuclides are distinct nuclear species characterized by their number of protons and neutrons. Each nuclide is represented by a chemical symbol, which includes the element's symbol and its atomic mass. Understanding nuclides is essential for identifying the specific isotopes involved in nuclear reactions and decay processes.
Decay Series
A decay series is a sequence of nuclear reactions in which an unstable nuclide transforms into a series of other nuclides until a stable one is reached. Each step in the series involves the emission of radiation, such as alpha or beta particles. Recognizing the order and types of decay is crucial for determining the symbols of the nuclides involved.
Nuclear Symbols
Nuclear symbols are shorthand representations of nuclides that include the element's symbol, atomic number (number of protons), and mass number (total number of protons and neutrons). For example, the symbol for carbon-14 is written as ¹⁴C, where 14 is the mass number. Familiarity with these symbols is necessary for accurately identifying and writing the nuclides in a decay series.
