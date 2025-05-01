Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nuclides Nuclides are distinct nuclear species characterized by their number of protons and neutrons. Each nuclide is represented by a chemical symbol, which includes the element's symbol and its atomic mass. Understanding nuclides is essential for identifying the specific isotopes involved in nuclear reactions and decay processes.

Decay Series A decay series is a sequence of nuclear reactions in which an unstable nuclide transforms into a series of other nuclides until a stable one is reached. Each step in the series involves the emission of radiation, such as alpha or beta particles. Recognizing the order and types of decay is crucial for determining the symbols of the nuclides involved. Recommended video: Guided course 06:46 06:46 Beta Decay Example 2