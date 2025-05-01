Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy Changes Nuclear reactions involve significant energy changes due to the rearrangement of atomic nuclei, often releasing or absorbing millions of times more energy than chemical reactions, which primarily involve the rearrangement of electrons. This difference in energy scale is crucial for understanding the power of nuclear processes compared to chemical ones.

Types of Particles Involved In nuclear reactions, the particles involved include protons, neutrons, and other nuclear particles, while chemical reactions primarily involve electrons. This distinction is important because it affects how reactions occur and the types of products formed, as nuclear reactions can lead to the transformation of one element into another.