Multiple Choice
Suppose an 80 kg (176 lb) person has 5.5 L of blood (1,060 kg/m3 ) in their body. How much of this person's total mass consists of blood? What percentage of the person's total mass is blood?
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Suppose an 80 kg (176 lb) person has 5.5 L of blood (1,060 kg/m3 ) in their body. How much of this person's total mass consists of blood? What percentage of the person's total mass is blood?
You want to verify if a 70-g crown is in fact made of pure gold (19.32 g/cm3 ), so you lower it by a string into a deep bucket of water that is filled to the top. When the crown is completely submerged, you measure that 3.62 mL of water has overflown. Is the crown made of pure gold?