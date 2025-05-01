Multiple Choice
A wooden door is 1 m wide, 2.5 m tall, 6 cm thick, and weighs 400 N. What is the density of the wood in g/cm3? (use g = 10 m/s2)
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0.0519 kg
0.0583 kg
5.19 kg
5.83 kg
A wooden door is 1 m wide, 2.5 m tall, 6 cm thick, and weighs 400 N. What is the density of the wood in g/cm3? (use g = 10 m/s2)
You want to verify if a 70-g crown is in fact made of pure gold (19.32 g/cm3 ), so you lower it by a string into a deep bucket of water that is filled to the top. When the crown is completely submerged, you measure that 3.62 mL of water has overflown. Is the crown made of pure gold?