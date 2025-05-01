Multiple Choice
By whipping a string up and down, you determine the fundamental frequency to be 4 Hz. If you attached the string to a motorized oscillator and increased the frequency to 28 Hz, how many loops would this standing wave have?
3
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260 Hz
130 Hz
196 Hz
4 Hz
By whipping a string up and down, you determine the fundamental frequency to be 4 Hz. If you attached the string to a motorized oscillator and increased the frequency to 28 Hz, how many loops would this standing wave have?
The figure below shows a standing wave on a 2.0-m-long string that has been fixed at both ends and tightened until the wave speed is 40 m/s. What is the frequency of this wave?