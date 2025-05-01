Multiple Choice
One of the harmonic frequencies for a particular string under tension is 325 Hz. The next higher harmonic frequency is 390 Hz. What harmonic frequency is next higher after the harmonic frequency 195 Hz?
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One of the harmonic frequencies for a particular string under tension is 325 Hz. The next higher harmonic frequency is 390 Hz. What harmonic frequency is next higher after the harmonic frequency 195 Hz?
The figure below shows a standing wave on a 2.0-m-long string that has been fixed at both ends and tightened until the wave speed is 40 m/s. What is the frequency of this wave?