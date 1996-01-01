Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
22. Respiratory System
Gas Exchange
Dalton's law of partial pressures and Henry's law
Problem
Henry's law states that the total pressure exerted by a mixture of gases is the sum of the pressures exerted independently by each gas in the mixture.
A
True
B
False
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Henrys Law | Gas Exchange
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
75 views
Hide transcripts
Daltons Law | Partial Pressures
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
64 views
Hide transcripts
Gas Exchange
by Pearson
71 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.