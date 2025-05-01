A large warehouse is 100 m wide, 100 m deep, 10 m high:
a) What is the total weight of the air inside the warehouse?
b) How much pressure does the weight of the air apply on the floor?
Fbot − Ftop = 800 N
Fbot − Ftop = 1000 N
Fbot − Ftop = 8,000 N
Fbot − Ftop = 10,000 N
A large warehouse is 100 m wide, 100 m deep, 10 m high:
a) What is the total weight of the air inside the warehouse?
b) How much pressure does the weight of the air apply on the floor?
The deepest known point on Earth is called the Mariana Trench, at ~11,000 m (~36,000 ft). If the surface area of the average human ear is 20 cm2, how much average force would be exerted on your ear at that depth?