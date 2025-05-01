A large warehouse is 100 m wide, 100 m deep, 10 m high:
a) What is the total weight of the air inside the warehouse?
b) How much pressure does the weight of the air apply on the floor?
3.20×104
3.52×104
1.33×105
1.36×105
A large warehouse is 100 m wide, 100 m deep, 10 m high:
a) What is the total weight of the air inside the warehouse?
b) How much pressure does the weight of the air apply on the floor?
The deepest known point on Earth is called the Mariana Trench, at ~11,000 m (~36,000 ft). If the surface area of the average human ear is 20 cm2, how much average force would be exerted on your ear at that depth?
A wooden cube, 1 m on all sides and having density 800 kg/m3 , is held under water in a large container by a string, as shown below. The top of the cube is exactly 2 m below the water line. Calculate the difference between the force applied by water to the top and to the bottom faces of the cube (Hint: calculate the two forces, then subtract. Use g=10 m/s2.)