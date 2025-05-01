A large warehouse is 100 m wide, 100 m deep, 10 m high:
a) What is the total weight of the air inside the warehouse?
b) How much pressure does the weight of the air apply on the floor?
2.22×105 N
2.22×107 N
1.11×108 N
2.22×109 N
A large warehouse is 100 m wide, 100 m deep, 10 m high:
a) What is the total weight of the air inside the warehouse?
b) How much pressure does the weight of the air apply on the floor?
A tall cylindrical beaker 10 cm in radius is placed on a picnic table outside. You pour 5 L of an 8,000 kg/m3 liquid and 10 L of a 6,000 kg/m3 liquid into. Calculate the total pressure at the bottom of the beaker. (Use g=10 m/s2.)
A wooden cube, 1 m on all sides and having density 800 kg/m3 , is held under water in a large container by a string, as shown below. The top of the cube is exactly 2 m below the water line. Calculate the difference between the force applied by water to the top and to the bottom faces of the cube (Hint: calculate the two forces, then subtract. Use g=10 m/s2.)