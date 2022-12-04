3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
Problem 6
Analyze the following statements about DNA synthesis. Select True or False for each statement. T/F An RNA polymerase is essential for DNA synthesis. T/F Okazaki fragments would be unnecessary if DNA polymerase could synthesize DNA in both the 3'→5' and 5'→3' directions. T/F DNA ligase is used more frequently on the lagging strand than on the leading strand. T/F Toposiomerase is required to separate the two strands of DNA at the replication fork.
