Introduction to DNA Replication
In prokaryotes, the rate of elongation during DNA replication is __________ the rate in eukaryotes.
much slower than
about the same as
sometimes faster and sometimes slower than
The rates are not comparable because elongation only occurs in prokaryotes.
much faster than
