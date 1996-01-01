3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
Which of the following is incorrect regarding DNA replication forks?
DNA replication forks begin forming at the origin of replication (ORI).
DNA replication forks are caused by helicase separating two complementary strands of DNA.
There are two replication forks found in each replicating prokaryotic chromosome.
DNA replication forks are found at both ends of the replication 'bubble'.
None of the above are incorrect.
