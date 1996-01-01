3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
What is the major difference between bacterial chromosomes and eukaryotic chromosomes?
The DNA molecules of bacterial chromosomes have a slightly different structure than those of eukaryotic chromosomes.
Eukaryotes have a single circular chromosome, whereas bacteria have several linear chromosomes.
Bacterial chromosomes have much more protein associated with the DNA than eukaryotes.
There is no difference between bacterial and eukaryotic chromosomes.
Bacteria usually have a single circular chromosome whereas eukaryotes have several linear chromosomes.
