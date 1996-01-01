3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
Which of the following attributes of DNA is most crucial to its accurate duplication?
Its helical nature and hydrogen bonding
Its phosphodiester linkages and complementary strands
Its deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups
Its specific sequence of bases
Its specific base pairing through hydrogen bonds
