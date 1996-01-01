3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
Which of the following statements about replication origins is/are correct?
Bacterial chromosomes have a single origin of replication, but eukaryotic chromosomes have many origins.
The DNA sequence at the origin of replication is recognized by specific proteins that bind to the origin.
The two strands of DNA at the origin of replication are separated, creating a replication bubble.
Replication proceeds in both directions from each origin.
All of the listed responses are correct.
