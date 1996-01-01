3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to DNA Replication
What is the function of the enzyme topoisomerase in DNA replication?
A
Relieving strain in the DNA ahead of the replication fork caused by the untwisting of the double helix.
B
Elongating new DNA at a replication fork by adding nucleotides to the existing chain.
C
Reattaching the hydrogen bonds between the base pairs in the double helix.
D
Building RNA primers using the parental DNA strand as a template.
