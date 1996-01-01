21. Immune System
Adaptive Defenses: Cells
Problem 20.18a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Type I hypersensitivity is due to release of inflammatory mediators from_____, and type IV hypersensitivity is due to the actions of_____.
a. TH cells; macrophages
b. neutrophils; TH cells
c. B cells; TC cells
d. mast cells; TH cells
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
12
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice