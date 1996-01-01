Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Explore
this channel
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Anatomy & Physiology
21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Innate body defense: phagocytosis, natural killer cells, and fever
Next video
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
13:24
Innate Internal Defenses
Pearson
547
07:11
Immune System: Innate and Adaptive Immunity Explained
Science ABC
16
03:52
Induction of Fever, Control of Body Temperature, Hyperthermia, Animation.
Alila Medical Media
23
25:09
IMMUNE SYSTEM MADE EASY- IMMUNOLOGY INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNITY SIMPLE ANIMATION
MEDSimplified
22
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.