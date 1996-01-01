21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
3:40 minutes
Problem 16a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Interferons are referred to as antiviral proteins. What stimulates their production, and how do they protect uninfected cells?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Innate Internal Defenses with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice