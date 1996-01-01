21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Fever is generated by pyrogens that reset the temperature set point of the hypothalamus to a lower value.
