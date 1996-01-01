Anatomy & Physiology
21. Immune System
Innate Defenses: Internal Defenses
Antimicrobial substances
Problem
Which of the following is NOT a function of interferons?
A
They mobilize natural killer cells.
B
They cannot be synthesized in a laboratory.
C
They are not virus-specific.
D
They interfere with viral replication in affected cells.
