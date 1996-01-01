2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A sodium-potassium pump ________.
A
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell and produces a molecule of ATP.
B
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
C
Transports 3 potassium ions out of a cell and 2 sodium ions into a cell using energy from ATP hydrolysis.
D
Transports 3 sodium ions out of a cell and 2 potassium ions into a cell and generates an ATP in each cycle.
1595
3
Watch next
Master Active Transport with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice