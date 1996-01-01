2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Which of the following correctly describes a general property of all electrogenic pumps?
Electrogenic pumps pump sodium out of the cell and potassium into the cell.
Electrogenic pumps can pump a large variety of solutes across a membrane against their concentration gradient.
Electrogenic pumps result in a cell with an interior that is positively charged relative to the outside the cell.
Electrogenic pumps result in a cell with a high internal concentration of protons.
Electrogenic pumps create a voltage difference across the membrane.
