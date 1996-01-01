Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsActive Transport
Glucose can be moved into cells via an active transport mechanism when the concentration of glucose inside the cell is higher than the concentration of glucose outside the cell. This active transport mechanism moves glucose and sodium into the cell at the same time. The glucose moves up its gradient and the sodium moves down its gradient. Which of the following statements about this mechanism is accurate?

