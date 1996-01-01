2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Which of the following statements about cotransport of solutes across a membrane is correct?
Cotransport involves the hydrolysis of ATP by the transporting protein.
A cotransport protein is most commonly an ion channel.
The sodium-potassium pump is an example of a cotransport protein.
In cotransport, both solutes that are being transported are moving down their chemical gradients.
Cotransport proteins allow a single ATP-powered pump to drive the active transport of many different solutes.
