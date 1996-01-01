2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
The force driving simple diffusion is ________, while the energy source for active transport is ________.
A
a concentration gradient; ADP
B
a concentration gradient; ATP hydrolysis
C
transmembrane pumps; an electrochemical gradient
D
phosphorylated carrier proteins; ATP
