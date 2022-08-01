Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Next video
Anatomy & Physiology
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
Hide transcripts
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
00:50
BioFlix: Active Transport
Pearson
96
03:50
Primary Active Transport vs Secondary Active transport
Nonstop Neuron
439
02:02
MEMBRANE TRANSPORT
Ahwan Inspire Your Mind To Win
271
02:37
Active Transport
Jason Amores Sumpter
961
14
04:46
A Level Biology Revision "Cotransport (AQA)"
Freesciencelessons
364
04:46
A Level Biology Revision "Active Transport"
Freesciencelessons
188
05:32
Sodium Potassium Pump
Amoeba Sisters
332
02:53
Primary Active Transport
Jason Amores Sumpter
840
5
03:08
Active Transport Example 1
Jason Amores Sumpter
708
9
06:57
Primary Active Transport: Na+/K+ Pump
Jason Amores Sumpter
1044
9
07:06
Secondary Active Transport
Jason Amores Sumpter
797
4
04:51
Cell Membrane Transport - Transport Across A Membrane - How Do Things Move Across A Cell Membrane
Whats Up Dude
257
Show more videos