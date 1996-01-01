2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Active Transport
How are primary and secondary active transport related?
They both use ATP to move molecules
Primary active transport establishes a concentration gradient, but secondary active transport doesn't
Secondary active transport uses the concentration gradient established by primary active transport
Primary active transport moves one molecule, but secondary active transport moves two
None of the above
