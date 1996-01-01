BioFlix: Active Transport

The sodium-potassium pump moves ions against their concentration gradient from where they are less concentrated to where they are more concentrated This requires energy from the cell and is known as active transport Energy from ATP is used to move sodium ions out of the cell and postassium iions in Another type of active transport is cotransport Here, both sodium ions and glucose move into the cell through a cotransporter protein Sodium ions move down the concentration gradient created by the sodium-potassium pump and glucose moves against its concentration gradient

