7. Energy and Metabolism
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the main function of brown fat or brown adipose tissue in the human body?
A
It stores energy which can be utilized to regulate body temperature.
B
It insulates the different organs.
C
It helps make cell membranes and hormones.
D
It stores unused calories and provides the body with energy.