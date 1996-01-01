Water Potential Practice Problems
Stomatal conductance is the rate of evaporation of water from stomata. Which of the following leaves shows the maximum stomatal conductance rate:
___________ is the loss of water in the form of water vapor from aerial parts of plants.
Companion cells are _______ and regulate the activities of ________ sieve tube cells.
The plants suffer from wilting in the spring if they are grown near salted roads because:
The water potential of pure water is zero. What is the effect of adding some solute molecules to the water potential of pure water?
From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding sugar transport:
P. Sugar is mainly transported by pressure flow.
Q. Sugar transport is due to an osmotically generated pressure gradient.
R. Sugar transport is always from leaves to fruits.
S. Sugar is transported by phloem.
_____ force water to move through the cytoplasm of living endodermal cells as it makes its way from the soil to the xylem.
From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding cohesion-tension theory:
W. The greater the rate of transpiration, the greater will be the ascent of sap.
X. The transpiration pull is the main force behind the ascent of sap.
Y. The greater the ascent of sap, the lower will be the rate of photosynthesis.
Z. Cohesion is the force of attraction between water molecules.
If a plant cell has a solute potential of -0.5 MPa (ΨS) and a pressure potential (ΨP) of 0.2 MPa, what will be the water potential (Ψ)?
If soil water potential is low, water can possibly flow from plants into the soil. To avoid this, what adaptation strategy do plants use?
The movement of water and inorganic minerals is well explained by the _____, whereas the transport of organic nutrients is best explained by the _____.
High rates of transpiration during water stress conditions may result in the wilting and even death of plants. Several plants ____ water loss by ____ their stomata when the environment is unfavorable.
The loss of water from the aerial parts of plants is called transpiration. The rate of transpiration is controlled by various factors. Under which conditions will the rate of transpiration be the highest?