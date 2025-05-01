Water Potential Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
- 8. Respiration(0)
- 9. Photosynthesis(0)
- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
- 12. Meiosis(0)
- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 17. Viruses(0)
- 18. Biotechnology(0)
- 19. Genomics(0)
- 20. Development(0)
- 21. Evolution(0)
- 22. Evolution of Populations(0)
- 23. Speciation(0)
- 24. History of Life on Earth(0)
- 25. Phylogeny(0)
- 26. Prokaryotes(0)
- 27. Protists(0)
- 28. Plants(0)
- 29. Fungi(0)
- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
- 31. Invertebrates(0)
- 32. Vertebrates(0)
- 33. Plant Anatomy(0)
- 34. Vascular Plant Transport(0)
- 35. Soil(0)
- 36. Plant Reproduction(0)
- 37. Plant Sensation and Response(0)
- 38. Animal Form and Function(0)
- 39. Digestive System(0)
- 40. Circulatory System(0)
- 41. Immune System(0)
- 42. Osmoregulation and Excretion(0)
- 43. Endocrine System(0)
- 44. Animal Reproduction(0)
- 45. Nervous System(0)
- 46. Sensory Systems(0)
- 47. Muscle Systems(0)
- 48. Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Ecology(0)
- Biogeography(0)
- Earth's Climate Patterns(0)
- Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Temperate Regions(0)
- Terrestrial Biomes: Northern Regions(0)
- Introduction to Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Freshwater Aquatic Biomes(0)
- Marine Aquatic Biomes(0)
- 49. Animal Behavior(0)
- 50. Population Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
- Population Sampling Methods(0)
- Life History(0)
- Population Demography(0)
- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
- Linear Population Growth(0)
- Exponential Population Growth(0)
- Logistic Population Growth(0)
- r/K Selection(0)
- The Human Population(0)
- 51. Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Exploitation (+/-)(0)
- Community Interactions: Mutualism (+/+) & Commensalism (+/0)(0)
- Community Structure(0)
- Community Dynamics(0)
- Geographic Impact on Communities(0)
- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Water Potential: Videos & Practice Problems
Stomatal conductance is the rate of evaporation of water from stomata. Which of the following leaves shows the maximum stomatal conductance rate:
___________ is the loss of water in the form of water vapor from aerial parts of plants.
Companion cells are _______ and regulate the activities of ________ sieve tube cells.
The plants suffer from wilting in the spring if they are grown near salted roads because:
The water potential of pure water is zero. What is the effect of adding some solute molecules to the water potential of pure water?
From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding sugar transport:
P. Sugar is mainly transported by pressure flow.
Q. Sugar transport is due to an osmotically generated pressure gradient.
R. Sugar transport is always from leaves to fruits.
S. Sugar is transported by phloem.
_____ force water to move through the cytoplasm of living endodermal cells as it makes its way from the soil to the xylem.
From the following four descriptions, identify the ones that are true regarding cohesion-tension theory:
W. The greater the rate of transpiration, the greater will be the ascent of sap.
X. The transpiration pull is the main force behind the ascent of sap.
Y. The greater the ascent of sap, the lower will be the rate of photosynthesis.
Z. Cohesion is the force of attraction between water molecules.
If a plant cell has a solute potential of -0.5 MPa (ΨS) and a pressure potential (ΨP) of 0.2 MPa, what will be the water potential (Ψ)?
If soil water potential is low, water can possibly flow from plants into the soil. To avoid this, what adaptation strategy do plants use?
What is the main cause of the loss of rigidity or wilting in nonwoody plants?
During the apoplastic phloem loading, sugar enters the phloem through _______.
The movement of water and inorganic minerals is well explained by the _____, whereas the transport of organic nutrients is best explained by the _____.
High rates of transpiration during water stress conditions may result in the wilting and even death of plants. Several plants ____ water loss by ____ their stomata when the environment is unfavorable.
The loss of water from the aerial parts of plants is called transpiration. The rate of transpiration is controlled by various factors. Under which conditions will the rate of transpiration be the highest?
Water and minerals are transported from roots to leaves mostly via transpiration. Most of the water that reaches the leaves is discharged by the leaves. Which of the following statements about the water content of soil for plants is false?