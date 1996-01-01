35. Soil
Nitrogen Fixation Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
What type of symbiotic association is present between the plants of the Fabaceae family and Rhizobia bacteria?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The primary advantage of carnivory in carnivorous plants is that it allows them to obtain ________ in _________ environments.
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mycorrhizae utilize its thin and long ______ to reach the nutrients stored in soil's small compartments.
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is the major benefit plants can get from their symbiotic partner mycorrhizae?
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a mutualistic relationship between the legumes and Rhizobia, what will be the benefit gained by the legumes in exchange for carbohydrates and the protection they give to the Rhizobia?
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes the process of assimilation in the nitrogen cycle?