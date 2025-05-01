- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
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- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
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- 10. Cell Signaling(0)
- 11. Cell Division(0)
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- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
- Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Mendel's Laws(0)
- Monohybrid Crosses(0)
- Test Crosses(0)
- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
- Punnett Square Probability(0)
- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Pedigrees(0)
- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
- 15. Gene Expression(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
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- Introduction to Ecology(0)
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- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
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- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
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- The Human Population(0)
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- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
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- 52. Ecosystems(0)
- 53. Conservation Biology(0)
Homologous Chromosomes: Videos & Practice Problems
Chromosome pairs that are similar in size, shape, and contain the same genes are referred to as
Homologous chromosomes have alleles of the same ____ located at the same _____.
A pair of homologous chromosomes is similar in all the following aspects except:
In a trisomy 21 condition, which of the following causes the extra copy of chromosome 21?
Humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes. Of the 23 pairs, ____ pairs are autosomes and ____ pair(s) are sex chromosomes.
Match each term with its specific role in human chromosome organization:
What is the primary difference between autosomes and sex chromosomes in human somatic cells?
A geneticist is analyzing a patient's karyotype. Why is this process significant?
In a pair of homologous chromosomes, one chromosome carries an allele for brown eyes and the other for blue eyes. What does this illustrate?
Why is it significant that homologous chromosomes are inherited from both parents?
What is a key difference between homologous chromosomes and sister chromatids?
How does the fact that homologous chromosomes are not identical impact genetic variation within a population?
Which sex chromosome configuration typically results in a female in humans?
Why is it important for geneticists to understand the concept of homologous chromosomes?
A child has a blood type different from both parents. Which genetic principle involving homologous chromosomes could explain this?