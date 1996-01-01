Scientific Method Practice Problems
Quantitative observations have more accuracy than qualitative observations because, in quantitative observations, the variables are:
If all green plants require sunlight for photosynthesis, then any green plant placed in the dark would not synthesize glucose, the end product of photosynthesis. This is the best example of:
Biology is systematized knowledge. Like other sciences, biological sciences also have a set of methodologies, which are based on:
A _____ is an assumption made before any research has been done, whereas a _____ is a tested, well-substantiated, unifying explanation for a set of verified and proven factors.
Upon conducting the research on exam type preference among the students, which of the following will create a bias on the result of the study?
Based on the statistical analysis of the result of your research data, the number of students who prefer having a written exam is significantly higher compared to the students who prefer an oral exam. This result implies that:
Assume that we have a hypothesis that: "All red apples are sweet". Upon testing, we found out that some red apples are sour. In this scenario, we have _____ the hypothesis.
The hypothesis that "Studying every day will make a student excel on a comprehensive exam." is based on the observation that:
A scientific theory is a ______ explanation, while a scientific hypothesis is a ______ explanation.
Using inductive reasoning, complete the following sentence: "Every Monday, there is heavy traffic. Today is Monday and we will have an important meeting, therefore, _________".