3. Water
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent Practice Problems
3. Water
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The difference in electronegativity between the oxygen and hydrogen in a water molecule allows the formation of a/an ________ bond.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following mixtures allows the water molecules to form a hydration shell?
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ___ shape of the water molecule makes it polar and gives it the capability to act as a polar solvent.