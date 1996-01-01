8. Respiration
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration Practice Problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During lactic acid fermentation, the lactate is synthesized from pyruvate via the use of _______ as a reducing agent.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following cannot be the end product of pyruvic acid metabolism in the absence of oxygen?
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is not used as a final electron acceptor in electron transport chain in anaerobic respiration?