Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration Practice Problems

- 1. Introduction to Biology(0)
- 2. Chemistry(0)
- 3. Water(0)
- 4. Biomolecules(0)
- 5. Cell Components(0)
- 6. The Membrane(0)
- 7. Energy and Metabolism(0)
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- 13. Mendelian Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
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- Mendel's Laws(0)
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- Dihybrid Crosses(0)
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- Incomplete Dominance vs. Codominance(0)
- Epistasis(0)
- Non-Mendelian Genetics(0)
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- Autosomal Inheritance(0)
- Sex-Linked Inheritance(0)
- X-Inactivation(0)
- 14. DNA Synthesis(0)
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- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Mutations(0)
- 16. Regulation of Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
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- 30. Overview of Animals(0)
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- Introduction to Population Ecology(0)
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- Factors Limiting Population Growth(0)
- Introduction to Population Growth Models(0)
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- The Human Population(0)
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- Introduction to Community Ecology(0)
- Introduction to Community Interactions(0)
- Community Interactions: Competition (-/-)(0)
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Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration: Videos & Practice Problems
During lactic acid fermentation, the lactate is synthesized from pyruvate via the use of _______ as a reducing agent.
Which one of the following cannot be the end product of pyruvic acid metabolism in the absence of oxygen?
Which of the following is not used as a final electron acceptor in electron transport chain in anaerobic respiration?
In the absence of Oxygen, what is the other ATP-production pathway after glycolysis?
Which of the following best describes the role of fermentation in cellular metabolism?
Which of the following statements accurately distinguishes between lactic acid fermentation and alcohol fermentation?
Why is fermentation considered less efficient than aerobic respiration in terms of ATP production?
Arrange the following processes in order of decreasing ATP yield: aerobic respiration, anaerobic respiration, fermentation.
Under what conditions does fermentation occur and why is it crucial for glycolysis?
What happens to the electron transport chain (ETC) in the absence of oxygen, and how does this affect ATP production?
How does fermentation contribute to the food industry, particularly in the production of yogurt and alcoholic beverages?
Which of the following statements best describes the role of alternative electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration?
Which cells in the human body are known for utilizing lactic acid fermentation during intense exercise?
Which of the following accurately describes a key difference between lactic acid and alcohol fermentation?
Evaluate the implications of fermentation's low ATP yield for multicellular organisms.
A tissue culture contains cells, and each cell requires ATP molecules per minute to remain functional. If oxygen is absent and each glucose molecule fermented yields only the ATP from glycolysis, how many glucose molecules per minute must the entire tissue consume? Give the nearest whole number.
A cell starts an oxygen-free interval with 24 NAD available for glycolysis. Each glucose processed by glycolysis converts 2 of these carriers, and fermentation immediately regenerates 2. After 40 glucose molecules are fermented, how many NAD plus molecules are present?