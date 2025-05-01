Introduction to Energy Practice Problems

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7. Energy and Metabolism
Introduction to Energy
7. Energy and Metabolism

Introduction to Energy: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
24 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Watt Calculator

Calculate power in watts from energy, force, or torque

BMR Calculator

Estimate BMR, TDEE, maintenance calories, and goal calorie targets with formulas and step-by-step explanations

ATP / Cellular Respiration Energy Yield Calculator

Calculate ATP yield from glucose, pyruvate, fatty acids, and fermentation — with stage-by-stage breakdowns