Test Crosses Practice Problems

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13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
13. Mendelian Genetics

Test Crosses: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
36 problems
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Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square

Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities

Genetic Linkage & Map Distance Calculator

Calculate recombination frequency, map distance, gene order, double crossovers, and interference

Dihybrid Cross Calculator

Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns