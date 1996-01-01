Test Crosses Practice Problems
Suppose we have the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes: AA: monocolor; Aa: monocolor; aa: Spotted, BB: straight ears; Bb: straight ears; bb: floppy ears.
If we cross a male rabbit with the AaBb genotype with a female rabbit with the aaBb genotype; out of the 16 offspring, how many of them will be monocolored with straight ears?
Suppose we have the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes: AA: monocolor; Aa: monocolor; aa: Spotted, BB: straight ears; Bb: straight ears; bb: floppy ears.
If we cross a male rabbit with the AaBb genotype with a female rabbit with the AaBb genotype; out of the 16 offspring, how many of them have straight ears?
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Identify the correct genotype of the parents for each of these experiments
A cross of a red-flowered plant with a white-flowered plant produces F1 offspring with 1:1. Assuming the red flower allele is completely dominant over the white flower allele, predict the parents' genotypes. (Note allele for red=R and the allele for white is r).
A cross between an individual showing a dominant phenotype (tallness) with a homozygous recessive individual (shortness) produces 100% tall plants. Predict the genotype of the individual showing the dominant phenotype.
You adopt a stray male dog that has curly hair. How will you determine whether the allele for curly hair is dominant or recessive?