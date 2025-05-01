Test Crosses Practice Problems

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- Introduction to Mendel's Experiments(0)
- Genotype vs. Phenotype(0)
- Punnett Squares(0)
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- Introduction to Transcription(0)
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- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
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- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
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- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
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- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
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Test Crosses: Videos & Practice Problems
Suppose we have the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes: AA: monocolor; Aa: monocolor; aa: Spotted, BB: straight ears; Bb: straight ears; bb: floppy ears.
If we cross a male rabbit with the AaBb genotype with a female rabbit with the aaBb genotype; out of the 16 offspring, how many of them will be monocolored with straight ears?
Suppose we have the following genotypes and their corresponding phenotypes: AA: monocolor; Aa: monocolor; aa: Spotted, BB: straight ears; Bb: straight ears; bb: floppy ears.
If we cross a male rabbit with the AaBb genotype with a female rabbit with the AaBb genotype; out of the 16 offspring, how many of them have straight ears?
A researcher sets three mating pairs and her observations are as follows.
Experiment 1: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having brown fur. Observation: 10 pups had brown fur and 3 had white fur.
Experiment 2: Male mouse having white fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: All the 8 pups had white fur.
Experiment 3: Male mouse having brown fur mated with a female mouse having white fur. Observation: 5 pups had brown fur and 4 had white fur.
Identify the correct genotype of the parents for each of these experiments
A cross of a red-flowered plant with a white-flowered plant produces F1 offspring with 1:1. Assuming the red flower allele is completely dominant over the white flower allele, predict the parents' genotypes. (Note allele for red=R and the allele for white is r).
A cross between an individual showing a dominant phenotype (tallness) with a homozygous recessive individual (shortness) produces 100% tall plants. Predict the genotype of the individual showing the dominant phenotype.
You adopt a stray male dog that has curly hair. How will you determine whether the allele for curly hair is dominant or recessive?
A true breeder individual with a dominant phenotype of a trait is crossed with an individual with a recessive phenotype of the same trait. Which of the following statements about the phenotypic probability of this cross is true?
Match each component of test cross analysis with its correct description:
What is the primary purpose of performing a test cross with a homozygous recessive organism?
Why is it crucial to differentiate between homozygous dominant and heterozygous genotypes in genetic analysis?
In a test cross, if a mystery parent with a dominant phenotype is crossed with a homozygous recessive parent, what is the expected phenotype ratio of the offspring if the mystery parent is heterozygous?
Which of the following outlines the correct sequence of steps in performing a test cross?
Given a test cross resulting in 100% dominant phenotype offspring, what can be concluded about the mystery parent's genotype?
If a test cross results in a mix of dominant and recessive phenotypes, what can be evaluated about the likely genotype of the mystery parent?
In a test cross, a mystery parent with a dominant phenotype produces offspring with a 1:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes. What is the genotype of the mystery parent?
Which of the following is a practical application of test crosses in real-world genetics research?
A plant with unknown genotype is crossed with a homozygous recessive plant. If the offspring show a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes, what can be synthesized about the unknown plant's genotype?
Why does a 100% dominant phenotype result in all offspring from a test cross indicate a homozygous dominant mystery parent?
Which of the following offspring phenotype patterns suggests a heterozygous mystery parent?
During a test cross, what is the significance of using a homozygous recessive parent in the cross-fertilization process?
A yellow pea plant with unknown genotype is test-crossed with a green pea plant of genotype . If the yellow parent is actually , how many green offspring are expected out of 84 total offspring?
A yellow pea plant is test-crossed with a homozygous recessive green plant, and the yellow plant is actually . Out of 96 offspring, how many are expected to show the recessive green phenotype?
A yellow mystery parent is test-crossed with . The cross produces 31 yellow offspring and 29 green offspring. If the genotype score is defined as 1 for homozygous dominant and 2 for heterozygous, what score should be assigned to the mystery parent?
Helpful Calculators for These Questions
Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square
Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities
Genetic Linkage & Map Distance Calculator
Calculate recombination frequency, map distance, gene order, double crossovers, and interference
Dihybrid Cross Calculator
Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns