Tropisms and Hormones Practice Problems
How did the geophysicist Jean-Jacques d'Ortous de Mairan learn that the movement of the sensitive plant (Mimosa pudica) during dusk and dawn is not attributed to phototropism?
Many climbing plants have tendrils that respond by coiling and grasping upon touching a hard object. What is the purpose of this behavior among the tendrils?
When the leaves of plants such as Mimosa are touched, the cells near the touch stimulus export potassium ions outside the cell, followed by water, causing the cells to collapse. What effect will this have on the Mimosa leaves?
The venus fly trap responds to touch by closing its leaves. Once the insect is digested and the stimulus is removed, it again opens its leaves, restoring it to its original position. This response of fly trap is called:
Roots rely on touch to determine the direction in which they extend. If they feel an object is in their way, they will grow away from that object. This behavior among many plant roots is called:
Which of the following will happen if we remove the gene responsible for the production of cytokinin hormone?
In plant seeds, the Abscisic acid hormone promotes seed ________ and gibberellin promotes seed _________.
How does the Abscisic acid (ABA) hormone help the plant during extremely hot seasons?
Ethylene hormone is responsible for short shoots, fat shoots, and increased lateral root growth in seedlings. It is referred to as:
Match the information in column 1 with the information in column 2, and select an option that includes the correct matching of columns 1 and 2.
_____ is a plant hormone that promotes apical dominance, whereas _____ is involved in breaking apical dominance.
Taproot development is mainly due to _____, but lateral root development is a result of _____.
________ is a plant hormone that is associated with the ripening of fleshy fruits.