Genotype vs. Phenotype Practice Problems

Skip to main content
13. Mendelian Genetics
Genotype vs. Phenotype
13. Mendelian Genetics

Genotype vs. Phenotype: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
27 problems
Problem types you want to practice:

Helpful Calculators for These Questions

Punnett Square Calculator

Build Punnett squares (2×2 or 4×4) and get genotype/phenotype probabilities

Trihybrid Cross Calculator – Punnett Square

Solve trihybrid Punnett squares and get phenotype/genotype probabilities

Allele Frequency Calculator

Calculate allele frequencies (p, q) with Hardy–Weinberg checks and visuals

Heritability & Quantitative Genetics Calculator

Calculate heritability (H², h²), breeder’s equation, and selection response

Dihybrid Cross Calculator

Solve dihybrid genetic crosses with gamete generation, 4×4 Punnett squares, and 9:3:3:1 ratio breakdowns