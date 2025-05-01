Photorespiration Practice Problems

A chloroplast produces enough reducing and energy power in the light reactions to support fixation of 30 C O 2 30CO_2 molecules by the Calvin cycle, requiring 3 A T P , 2 N A D P H 3\ ATP, 2\ NADPH per carbon dioxide fixed. During heat stress, photorespiration consumes 24 A T P 24\ ATP and 12 N A D P H 12\ NADPH from the same pool. Assuming ATP becomes limiting first, how many carbon dioxide molecules can still be fixed by the Calvin cycle?