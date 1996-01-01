Meiosis I Practice Problems
After a human cell undergoes telophase 1 of meiosis, a ________ develops dividing the cell into two _____ daughter cells with chromosomes consisting of two sister chromatids.
During the recombination in the prophase stage, DNA sequences are broken and then rejoined. Identify which of the genetic recombinations will occur after the crossing over of the given homologous pair.
As illustrated in the prophase stage of meiotic cell division, the pairs of the replicated chromosomes are called _____ and are joined by a centromere.
During the prophase stage of meiotic cell division, the chromosome condenses and the nuclear envelope breaks down. During this stage, the crossing over of homologous chromosomes happens. Identify which of the following images illustrates the chiasmata where the exchange of genetic materials occurs.
If we have a DNA amount of 20pg in G1, what will be the new DNA amount after the S phase during the interphase stage?