1. Introduction to Biology
Life's Organizational Hierarchy Practice Problems
5 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In biology, the vertical scale describes the _______, and the horizontal scale describes the _______.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Erwin Chargaff found that in DNA, the ratios of adenine (A) to thymine (T) and guanine (G) to cytosine (C) are equal. This is the best example of study at the _____ level in life's hierarchy.
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following is at the most complex level of organization among the others?
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using a mudcrab as the sample organism living in a mangrove ecosystem, identify which of the following images illustrates the correct biological hierarchy.