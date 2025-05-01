Electron Transport Chain Practice Problems

During an experiment, 8 NADH and 2 FADH 2 8\(\text{ NADH and }\)2\(\text{ FADH}\)_2 are oxidized by the electron transport chain. If each NADH causes 10 H+ to be pumped and each FADH 2 causes 6 H+ to be pumped, how many total H+ are moved into the intermembrane space?