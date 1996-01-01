8. Respiration
Electron Transport Chain Practice Problems
8. Respiration
Electron Transport Chain Practice Problems
7 problems
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hypothesis that the bacterial cultures from the deep surfaces produce magnetite and perform cellular respiration is supported by the evidence that:
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the direction of movement of hydrogen ions in the electron transport chain by using energy from electrons ?
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electrochemical proton gradient is formed as electrons flow through the electron transport chain. What is the nature of this process?