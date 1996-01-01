Steps of Transcription Practice Problems
Which of the following is critical in a nucleotide to support the addition of another nucleotide to the growing RNA chain?
The following graph shows percent polymerase activity after incubating the liver cells with different concentrations of α-amanitin. Determine the concentration of the toxin at which you will observe a 60% shutdown in the activity of the polymerase.
In an in vitro experiment, a researcher inhibited the activity of RNA polymerase in cells isolated from mouse kidney tissue by incubating them with an RNA polymerase inhibitor. In these cells, which of the following will be reduced?
Which of the following statements about α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription by binding to RNA polymerase, is incorrect?
The synthesis of an RNA molecule can be affected by toxins that are capable of inhibiting __________.
The promoter sequence is located at the _____________ of the coding sequence, which is where transcription begins.